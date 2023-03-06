Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Separately, HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 5.5 %
HMY opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.50.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
