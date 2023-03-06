Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

HMY opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,549,000 after buying an additional 3,079,485 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 115,997 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,695,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 141,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

