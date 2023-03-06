CIBC Cuts Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target to C$10.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Pi Financial upped their price target on Victoria Gold from C$16.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of VGCX opened at C$8.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. Victoria Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.56 and a 52-week high of C$18.90. The company has a market cap of C$551.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.60.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.