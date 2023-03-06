CarParts.com (PRTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect CarParts.com to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarParts.com Price Performance

Shares of PRTS opened at $6.55 on Monday. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.37 million, a PE ratio of -655.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity at CarParts.com

In related news, Director Jim Barnes purchased 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,573.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarParts.com

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CarParts.com in the second quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRTS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CarParts.com to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

