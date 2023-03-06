908 Devices (MASS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MASS opened at $9.55 on Monday. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $301.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MASS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $37,898.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,848 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $155,975.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,452,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,622 shares of company stock worth $225,190. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after buying an additional 288,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after buying an additional 102,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 98,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

