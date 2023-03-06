Energy Vault (NRGV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

NRGV opened at $3.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. Energy Vault has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRGV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Energy Vault to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 50,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $219,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,302,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,673.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

