Agiliti (AGTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $18.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a PEG ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGTI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Agiliti to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $79,086.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,902.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

