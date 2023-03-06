Brokerages Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Target Price at $83.89

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.89.

STAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

STAA stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.82. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 1.23.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 39,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 48,210 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

