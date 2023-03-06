TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives $35.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.15.

TPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPG stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

