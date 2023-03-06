Crew Energy (CR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th.

CR stock opened at C$5.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.56. The company has a market cap of C$786.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.25. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.22 and a twelve month high of C$6.99.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.31.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

