MongoDB (MDB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. On average, analysts expect MongoDB to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $219.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $471.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.35.

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.