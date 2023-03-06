The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $5.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEV. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lion Electric to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of Lion Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Power Corp of Canada grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 77,143,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,802,000 after buying an additional 9,842,519 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Lion Electric by 2,691.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 747,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,127,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lion Electric by 501.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 259,213 shares during the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lion Electric Trading Up 4.1 %

Lion Electric Company Profile

Shares of LEV opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $449.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.18. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

