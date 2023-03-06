Analysts Set Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) PT at $39.57

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNNVF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Vonovia from €50.00 ($53.19) to €39.00 ($41.49) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vonovia from €30.00 ($31.91) to €28.00 ($29.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vonovia from €34.00 ($36.17) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $54.34.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

