Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives $88.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LGRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oddo Bhf lowered Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($90.43) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Legrand from €95.00 ($101.06) to €93.00 ($98.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Legrand Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $18.95 on Friday. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

