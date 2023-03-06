Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives $169.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VWDRY shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 205.00 to 200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 142.00 to 151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

