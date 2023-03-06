NuVista Energy (NVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.66 per share for the quarter.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$12.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.91. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.11 and a 12 month high of C$14.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 3.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.85.

Insider Activity

About NuVista Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,019 shares in the company, valued at C$2,340,228. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

