Analysts Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target at C$138.44

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$138.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI Price Performance

Shares of CGI stock opened at C$124.75 on Friday. CGI has a 52-week low of C$95.45 and a 52-week high of C$125.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$119.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

