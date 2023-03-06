Vermilion Energy (VET) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.
Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$19.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.18. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.49 and a 1 year high of C$39.21.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.27%.
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.
