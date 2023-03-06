Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $38.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWEN. CIBC raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,634,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 48,052 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

