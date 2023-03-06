Sonendo (SONX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Sonendo to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonendo Price Performance

Shares of SONX opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.01. Sonendo has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 7.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,168.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,824 shares of company stock worth $24,330. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonendo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sonendo by 210.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sonendo from $6.35 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Sonendo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Featured Stories

