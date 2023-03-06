Sonendo (SONX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Sonendo to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sonendo Price Performance
Shares of SONX opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.01. Sonendo has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 7.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,168.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,824 shares of company stock worth $24,330. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonendo
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sonendo from $6.35 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.
Sonendo Company Profile
Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonendo (SONX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.