Analysts Set J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Target Price at GBX 233.25

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 233.25 ($2.81).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.49) to GBX 213 ($2.57) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, January 27th.

J Sainsbury Stock Down 0.4 %

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 264.40 ($3.19) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 250.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 220.71. The company has a market cap of £6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,057.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 168.70 ($2.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 272.20 ($3.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

