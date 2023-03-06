Brokerages Set AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Target Price at $27.33

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABCL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 85,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $859,530.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,859,493 shares in the company, valued at $564,180,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABCL opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of -0.09.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.