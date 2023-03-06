Analysts Set Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Target Price at $21.00

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

CWAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $32,058.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $32,058.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 174,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $3,439,966.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,501,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,273,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 867,271 shares of company stock worth $16,592,963 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 2.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,524,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,916 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 78.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,813,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,985 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $14,996,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 44.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,061,000 after purchasing an additional 848,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.25 and a beta of 0.50. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

