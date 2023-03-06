Analysts Set Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Target Price at $21.00

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
CWAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics
In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $32,058.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $32,058.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 174,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $3,439,966.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,501,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,273,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 867,271 shares of company stock worth $16,592,963 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.25 and a beta of 0.50. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.
