Surge Energy (SGY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Surge Energy to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Surge Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE:SGY opened at C$9.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.20. The stock has a market cap of C$884.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Surge Energy

Several research firms have weighed in on SGY. Cormark reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.25 price target on Surge Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.75.

(Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.