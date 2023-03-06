Surge Energy (SGY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Surge Energy to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.
TSE:SGY opened at C$9.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.20. The stock has a market cap of C$884.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
