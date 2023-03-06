Analysts Set Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) PT at $31.50

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.
A number of research analysts have commented on EE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Excelerate Energy Trading Up 3.5 %
EE opened at $22.37 on Friday. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Excelerate Energy Company Profile
Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.
