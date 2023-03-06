Analysts Set Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) PT at $31.50

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on EE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

EE opened at $22.37 on Friday. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Excelerate Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Excelerate Energy by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Excelerate Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in Excelerate Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

