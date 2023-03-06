Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives C$62.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EIF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cormark raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Exchange Income Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$51.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.00. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$37.79 and a 52-week high of C$55.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.45%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

