Spire Global (SPIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Spire Global to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SPIR opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $154.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Spire Global by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 116,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Spire Global by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 47,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spire Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Spire Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Spire Global to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

