Spire Global (SPIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Spire Global to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Spire Global Stock Up 2.8 %
NYSE SPIR opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $154.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional Trading of Spire Global
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Spire Global by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 116,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Spire Global by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 47,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spire Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Spire Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Spire Global Company Profile
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
