MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.24 on Thursday. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MediciNova by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

