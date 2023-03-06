LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

LPTH stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

About LightPath Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares during the period. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

