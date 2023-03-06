LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
LightPath Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %
LPTH stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.64.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
