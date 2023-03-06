Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.37. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.48.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

