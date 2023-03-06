StockNews.com Begins Coverage on STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.89.
Shares of STOR stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93.
STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.
