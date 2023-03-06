StockNews.com Begins Coverage on STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.89.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Stock Performance

Shares of STOR stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STORE Capital Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.