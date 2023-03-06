Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRLB. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $923.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.16. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $56.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

