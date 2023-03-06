Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €115.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($122.34) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($154.26) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($223.40) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($191.49) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of VOW3 opened at €142.20 ($151.28) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €126.42 and a 200-day moving average of €133.18. Volkswagen has a one year low of €112.84 ($120.04) and a one year high of €162.38 ($172.74). The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

