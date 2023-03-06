Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €77.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($81.91) price objective on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SBS. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €97.00 ($103.19) target price on shares of Stratec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €119.00 ($126.60) target price on shares of Stratec in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($105.32) target price on shares of Stratec in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Stratec Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SBS opened at €76.20 ($81.06) on Thursday. Stratec has a 52 week low of €72.70 ($77.34) and a 52 week high of €130.60 ($138.94). The firm has a market cap of $924.31 million, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €83.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.48.

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

