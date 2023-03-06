Warburg Research Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €72.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($76.60) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($48.94) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €54.00 ($57.45) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €71.00 ($75.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.20 ($51.28) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.70) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 2.5 %

ETR SAX opened at €54.60 ($58.09) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €34.44 ($36.64) and a 1-year high of €68.70 ($73.09).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

