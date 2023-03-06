Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €140.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($125.53) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($90.43) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Up 9.6 %

ETR SAE opened at €73.78 ($78.49) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of €61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €36.51 ($38.84) and a 52 week high of €105.25 ($111.97).

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.