Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($106.38) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($77.66) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Stock Performance

PUM stock opened at €56.76 ($60.38) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €60.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €82.12 ($87.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.