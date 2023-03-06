Warburg Research Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €94.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($100.00) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($77.66) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($90.43) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Puma Price Performance

Shares of Puma stock opened at €56.76 ($60.38) on Thursday. Puma has a 52-week low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €82.12 ($87.36). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of €60.89 and a 200-day moving average of €55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

