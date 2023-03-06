Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates €54.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €54.00 ($57.45) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($21.28) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, January 16th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($48.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($45.74) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Trading Down 1.6 %

KGX stock opened at €36.14 ($38.45) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.14. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($87.04).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.