Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €40.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KGX. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($45.74) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($48.94) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €54.00 ($57.45) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($21.28) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Kion Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of KGX stock opened at €36.14 ($38.45) on Friday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($87.04). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €35.23 and a 200-day moving average of €30.14.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

