Totally (LON:TLY) Given New GBX 40 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Totally (LON:TLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 40 ($0.48) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Totally Price Performance

Totally stock opened at GBX 19.90 ($0.24) on Thursday. Totally has a 1 year low of GBX 19.25 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 49.19 ($0.59). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 32.29. The company has a market cap of £38.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Get Totally alerts:

Totally Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.64%.

About Totally

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.