JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($45.74) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($48.94) target price on Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €51.00 ($54.26) target price on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Kion Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €36.14 ($38.45) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.14. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($87.04).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

