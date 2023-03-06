Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,575 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,575 ($91.41) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($77.23) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($94.12) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($67.82) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.