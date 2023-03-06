Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($14.72) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 785 ($9.47) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,050 ($12.67) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.65) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,240 ($14.96) to GBX 1,225 ($14.78) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,069.33 ($12.90).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

LON HL opened at GBX 828.60 ($10.00) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 880.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 859.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,563.40, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,135 ($13.70).

Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 12.70 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is presently 7,547.17%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 837 ($10.10) per share, for a total transaction of £39,799.35 ($48,026.25). 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.