The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in February

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,577,700 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the January 31st total of 3,952,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35,777.0 days.

Lottery Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LTRCF stock opened at C$3.45 on Monday. Lottery has a 1 year low of C$2.43 and a 1 year high of C$3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.37.

About Lottery

(Get Rating)

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under The Lott and Keno brand names. The company operates through a network of approximately 7,200 retail points, as well as digitally. The Lottery Corporation Limited was formerly known as Tattersall's Holdings Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.