The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in February

The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,577,700 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the January 31st total of 3,952,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35,777.0 days.

Lottery Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LTRCF stock opened at C$3.45 on Monday. Lottery has a 1 year low of C$2.43 and a 1 year high of C$3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.37.

Get Lottery alerts:

About Lottery

(Get Rating)

Read More

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under The Lott and Keno brand names. The company operates through a network of approximately 7,200 retail points, as well as digitally. The Lottery Corporation Limited was formerly known as Tattersall's Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.