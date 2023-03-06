The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in February

The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,577,700 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the January 31st total of 3,952,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35,777.0 days.
Lottery Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of LTRCF stock opened at C$3.45 on Monday. Lottery has a 1 year low of C$2.43 and a 1 year high of C$3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.37.
About Lottery
