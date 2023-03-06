Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,500 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 395,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Lucara Diamond from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Lucara Diamond Stock Performance

Shares of LUCRF stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. Lucara Diamond has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp. engages in the production and exploration of diamond properties. Its project includes Karowe Mine and Exploration Work Orapa Kimberlite Field. The company was founded on July 31, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

