Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Grows By 17.4%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,561,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 14,954,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 395.5 days.

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

Shares of KKPNF stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $3.89.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.

