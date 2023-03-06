Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Grows By 17.4%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,561,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 14,954,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 395.5 days.
Koninklijke KPN Price Performance
Shares of KKPNF stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $3.89.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
