JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €10.70 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.70 ($11.38) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($11.17) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($9.89) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.51) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.38) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of LHA opened at €10.36 ($11.02) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €5.25 ($5.59) and a 52-week high of €9.96 ($10.60). The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.