JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €18.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) price target on ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) price target on ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.50 ($13.30) price target on ENI in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) price target on ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of ENI opened at €13.42 ($14.28) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €10.45 ($11.12) and a fifty-two week high of €14.94 ($15.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is €13.96 and its 200-day moving average is €13.09.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

