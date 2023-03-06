Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.70 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.26) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.38) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.70 ($11.38) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($9.89) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($11.17) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

LHA opened at €10.36 ($11.02) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.55. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.25 ($5.59) and a twelve month high of €9.96 ($10.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

