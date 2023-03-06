The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€2.20” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.34) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2DGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.30) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.72) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.77) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.40) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

ETR:O2D opened at €2.93 ($3.11) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €2.63 and its 200 day moving average is €2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.01 ($2.14) and a 12 month high of €3.03 ($3.22). The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

